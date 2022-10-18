Wendy Williams seems to be doing fine weeks after it emerged that she had been taken back to rehab due to alcohol addiction

Her friend, who runs a renowned restaurant in the US, identified as Rosanna Scotto disclosed that the veteran media personality has been asking her for tips to run a restaurant

She said Williams is planning to open her eatery, although did not give details of when that is likely to happen

Former US daytime talk show host Wendy Williams reportedly plans to start her own restaurant after her programme was pulled off-air.

Former talk show host Wendy Williams. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Wendy Williams's new fresh start

According to Page Six, a renowned restaurant owner identified as Rosanna Scotto said that the troubled veteran TV host has been talking to her about learning the ropes of running a restaurant.

"She loves the meatballs at Fresco and the last time I talked to her, she was like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs, and then you’re going to help me open up my own restaurant.’ And I’m like, ‘What, sister, you wanna take my people away to your restaurant?” she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Williams's friend said the former TV personality has time now that she is not recording any shows and is seriously looking into starting her own venture.

“I don’t know if she wants me to waitress or what, but she did tell me she wants to open her own restaurant and she wants me to help. If there is [a restaurant] from Wendy, it will be a big competition but I love her," added the media personality's friend.

This comes months after her manager Will Selby, announced that Williams was making a comeback with a new podcast where she will sit down with high-profile celebrities.

The podcast's debut is still unknown, but reports indicate that Williams was still trying to decide if she will go solo or partner with streaming services such as Spotify.

Williams opens up on health struggles

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Wendy Williams got vulnerable about her health problems in a video where she showed the effects of lymphedema.

Wendy Williams spoke to TMZ in detail about her medical condition, lymphedema, which has affected her feet.

Wendy Williams explained the details of living with lymphedema and what it could mean for her future health.

Source: TUKO.co.ke