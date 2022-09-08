A fresh update about the flamboyant big boy, Hushpuppi, has stirred reactions from many in the online community

According to reports, the embattled socialite who is expected to be sentenced in a couple of weeks has pleaded for a light jail term

Hushpuppi’s record sighted by People’s Gazette equally shows that the internet fraudster has maintained good behaviours

Embattled big boy, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, is once again a topic of discussion in the online community following fresh updates about his sentence.

The internet fraudster pleaded with a US judge, Otis Wright, to temper justice with mercy and hand him a reduced sentence, People’s Gazette reports.

The same media reported that Hushpuppi’s records which are part of the memorandum countering sentencing recommendations showed that the flamboyant big boy has maintained good behaviour and related well with fellow inmates.

A report card for a prisoner’s workshop that the embattled big boy participated in equally showed that he was well behaved between the periods of July 2021 when he enrolled and November 2021 when he completed training.

Hushpuppi’s lawyer, Louis Shapiro, in the submitted memorandum, disclosed that the troubled socialite currently works in the prison’s bathroom and has “received great personal evaluations”.

Recall that Hushpuppi's troubles started in June 2020 after he was arrested by police in Dubai alongside some accomplices.

Social media users react

fortunista_by_ivy said:

"Best in washing bathroom award goes to ."

_mizmercy said:

"Omo!! how the tides turn.. Hushpuppy and best bathroom cleaner in one sentence. Hmmmmmmm."

code_brain said:

"I hope he is using a Gucci broom."

princess_gracey_30 said:

"See where show off land him from designer to bathroom cleaning,"

jirokfabrics said:

"Wake me up Whatttt? Hush no dey duplex for the correctional facility?."

Mompha maintains Hushpuppi was stubborn

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that controversial media personality Daddy Freeze hosted an Instagram live session with another flamboyant big boy, Mompha.

A portion of the interview which caused a stir on social media captured the moment Mompha ascribed Hushpuppi’s stubbornness to his troubles.

According to Mompha, anyone who has attained a position of power cannot escape going through challenges. He, however, added that in such situations, such a person must know when to keep a low profile.

Mompha’s statement stirred mixed reactions from netizens with some people urging him to thread with caution because of his equally lousy lifestyle.

