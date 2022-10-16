Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has reacted to Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood’s re-arrest on Saturday

Cuppy, who is a supporter of Manchester United football club, in a statement, said Greenwood seems like an idiot and an entitled fool

The billionaire daughter’s statement has been met with mixed reactions on social media as some netizens called on Cuppy to get her facts right

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey and billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy, has reacted to footballer Mason Greenwood’s re-arrest.

In a tweet via her Twitter handle, Cuppy stressed that she doesn’t know the full story while adding that Greenwood seems like an idiot.

DJ Cuppy reacts to Mason Greenwood's re-arrest. Credit: @cuppymusic/UGC

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“I don’t have all the facts nor do I know the full story, but from what I understand, Mason Greenwood seems like an idiot and entitled fool.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her tweet below:

Mason Greenwood's re-arrest

The report via the BBC revealed the forward was arrested again on Saturday, October 15, for allegedly breaching his bail. The 21-year-old has made one appearance for the senior England men's team and has not played or trained with Manchester United since his first arrest in January.

Netizens react to Cuppy’s tweet about Mason Greenwood

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

successmfavour4:]

"Heee @cuppymusic kilode make person no dare you ohmm I gat youuu."

de-liberalist:

"You are right. I believe it was his ego that throw the entire team into disarray when cr7 join last season."

thelordgent1:

"*The fall of every great man is a woman*"

samson_akintewe:

"And this guy has a bright future oo."

sals007:

"I agree with you completely, he deserves the maximum punishment for his actions. What a waste of talent."

Cuppy speaks on how she fell in love with the colour pink

Nigerian billionaire daughter Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, made headlines after she opened up about how she fell in love with the colour pink.

Cuppy, who is famous for her pink signature in almost everything she owns, from her hair to her house, among others, said popular American rapper Nicki Minaj influenced her to like the colour.

The billionaire daughter said Nicki Minaj is her biggest inspiration adding that there would be no her without the American rapper.

Source: Legit.ng