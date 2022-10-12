Singer Teni is currently trending on social media but it appears the music star is choosing to stay away from drama

Teni via an Instagram live session quickly mentioned that she’s going back to sleep amid accusations that she was rude to President Buhari during her national award acceptance

Some social media users who reacted maintained that the singer appeared completely normal when she received her award

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata aka Teni is among the National Award recipients who have stirred mixed reactions on social media after the presentation ceremony.

The singer briefly showed up during a live Instagram session and upon seeing the accusations being peddled on social media, she quickly mentioned that sleep is a better option.

Teni reacts amid claims of 'boning face' at Buhari. Photo: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that a video showing the moment Teni received her award from President Muhammadu Buhari made it to social media and some people accused her of being rude.

Dissatisfied netizens submitted that the singer had an unacceptable countenance when she received the award from the president.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out a video of Teni’s brief IG live session below:

Social media users react

darmie__ said:

"Iv watched that clip severally and I still haven't seen the disrespect. Can someone point me exactly to what she did wrong cos it's obvious some people aren't ok at all."

vanessa.quao said:

"My friend sleeep these same people would have dragged you if you went there to go and smile and hug that man.. they will say you’re against the youth! Sleep, wake up and make more money."

jayleleyii said:

"I like this response cos seems most of you are jobless! If she smile una go say she don collect money! Person waka jeje una say Na disrespect! Teni Na atl girl not your regular yoruba girl that kneels down even at the bank."

peachydivaa said:

"Nigerians get problem ,if she had shinned teeth and bowed for him they will say they dn bribe her..."

oluchiamina said:

"I still trying so hard to understand why they're dragging her though. I have watched the videos so many times just to see where she disrespected the president still nothing. Or where you people expect her to jump up while collecting the award ni. People should rest in Jesus name."

Burna Boy's dad receives MFR award on his behalf

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Grammy award winner Burna Boy and veteran music star 2Baba were awarded national honours by President Buhari.

While Burna Boy was conferred with the MFR award, the singer’s father received the award on his behalf.

2Baba, on the other hand, was conferred with the MON award, the same category as singer Teni.

Source: Legit.ng