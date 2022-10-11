The upcoming 2023 election involves every strain of Nigerians regardless of status or affiliation

Most Nigerian celebrities over the months have declared support for candidates from different parties

Legit.ng recently asked its readers on Twitter to choose the celebrity whose decision has influenced their choice of candidate

The involvement of some Nigerian celebrities in politics by declaring support for and throwing their weights behind a presidential candidate has been a source of mixed reactions on social media.

While some were booed for campaigning for their pockets, others have been celebrated for going after the good of the country.

Nigerians pick the celebrity that has influenced their decisions Photo credit: @kennethokonkwo/@eniola_badmus/@psquareworld

Source: Instagram

P-Square, Eniola Badmus, Joke Silva to mention a few have publicly showed support for their preferred candidates.

Legit.ng recently conducted a poll and asked its readers on Twitter to choose the Nigerian celebrity who has influenced their presidential candidate choice.

See the post below:

How Nigerians vote

Veteran actor Kenneth Okonkwo who is supporting Labour Party candidate Peter Obi appears to have done a lot of work on the influencing side with almost 50% of the poll.

Singing duo P-Square came second with 38.9% votes seeing as they are also for Labour's Peter Obi.

Eniola Badmus is for the All Progressives Congress' Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and only managed to influence 6.7%.

Zack Orji is also a Tinubu supporter and got the least votes on the poll.

Other people express their opinions

@OgwuTerry:

"Nobody can influence me, I have a sound mind of my own to take decision when face with a situation."

@Gbenro44881197:

"My choice of Presidential Candidate IS NOT influenced by any so-called celebrity, but by the state of Nigeria s economy as it affects me and my family, especially in the last 7years."

@LeSorcierBantou:

"None of the above. Na me influence myself."

@KingsleyChukwu_:

"Influenced? Overhyping these peoples reach. Hunger, inflation and insecurity is the highest influencers u should run a poll on."

Source: Legit.ng