Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star and former housemate of the Shine Your House edition Beatrice Agba Nwaji goes all out to praise herself for doing so well in life that she is surprised about her successes.

Beatrice was the first female BBNaija star to leave the 2021 season 6 house. However, the former reality TV star noted in her post that leaving the show early did not harm her growth or stop her from achieving success.

The curvy fashion model was heavily criticised during her stay in Biggie's house by her colleagues and the viewers for isolating herself while on the show and not providing enough content.

However, in a recent post, Beatrice averred that she is doing absolutely well despite being the first female housemate to leave the show.

See Beatrice's post below:

Read some of the comments Beatrice's post stirred online:

@itsakuagyamfuah:

"Yes she's right on this. If you will be blessed, you don't necessarily have to be in the front row."

@iamtoljem:

"Why is it now wey BBN just finish you decide yarn this , na only you know Wetin dey Pinch you for body."

@ikie1:

"But your name is not everyway now haba...be calming down let's hype you ma'am."

@dinma_ilo:

"Plenty shalaye no dey full basket."

@darlwright77:

"Kim Oprah left early but one of the most successful the show ever had. She's right though."

@sparklezzz_8:

"Una don start,who ask you?"

