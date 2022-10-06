Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is trending on social media yet again for another family-related drama

A viral video captured the movie star’s mother’s home terribly razed by fire alleged to have been started by Mercy’s elder sister, Patience

In a Facebook post shared on Friday, September 16, Patience terribly lashed out at the actress and their mother while accusing them of evildoing

Barely a few months after quenching her marital crisis, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has been embroiled in yet another family-related drama.

Legit.ng came across a video posted by the controversial Instagram blog, Gistlovers, showing firemen putting out a fire that razed the residence of the movie star’s mother.

Mercy Aigbe's sister allegedly burns mother's house. Photo: Mercy Aigbe/ Patience Aigbekaen

Source: Facebook

The same blog alleges that Aigbe’s elder sister, Patience, was responsible for starting the fire after having issued threats at the mother over her refusal to help her offset an N800k loan.

It was alleged that Patience initially stormed the residence on Friday, September 30, to destroy her mother’s car before returning on Tuesday morning, October 4, to set the apartment on fire.

Neighbours in the area were said to have swiftly involved firemen and stopped the spread of the fire to other buildings.

Watch the video below:

Patience calls out mother and sister Mercy Aigbe

Weeks before the fire incident, Patience, in a Facebook post dated Friday, September 16, dragged her sister Mercy and their mother, accusing them both of evildoing.

Patience uploaded a photo taken during her 50th birthday celebration in which she was spotted with both family members.

She described her parent as a "wickedly deceptive mother with inborn satanic evil greed" and accused her famous sister of stealing her destiny.

"Looking at the deceptive show of love and lying appearance NO ONE can never know! Both are avid church goers and same known in the kingdom of darkness . Smh," her post read in part.

In a different portion of the Facebook post, Patience prayed to the almighty God to help her remove both individuals from her life as they are causing her harm.

See wrote:

"Daddy God am tired of these 2 burdens; am tired of being sentimental; am tired of hiding my pains with smiles; and tired of understanding they would repent as they continually take me for granted despite the long revelation from the Holy Spirit, of these household principality and an evil personality. Get them rid of me. Do the needful now, Abba Father remember.

See a screenshot below:

As shared by Mercy AIgbe's sister on Facebook. Photo: @Patience Aigbekaen

Source: Facebook

