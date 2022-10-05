Actress Jackie Appiah went on a recent visit to the United States for the premiere of the movie, Red Carpet , in New York

During her time there, Jackie went shopping and bought a bracelet which cost over N4.7 million

The actress shut up a lady who was moving with her after the lady attempted to criticise the decision to buy the bracelet

Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah has once again proven herself as a big girl who does not hesitate to spend money to get what she wants.

In her latest video, Jackie lived by her traits as she spent 12,200 dollars (N4.7m) on buying a bracelet. The actress bought the bracelet in New York when she attended the premiere of the Red Carpet movie.

The video shared by US-based vlogger, Naana Donkor Arthur, shows the actress dressed in a green outfit and standing in the jewellery shop with a white woman attending to her.

The actress went ahead to try some of the bracelets on her right. She then asked about the price from the attendant who mentioned $12,200.

Naana Donkor who was standing by seemed astounded by the price and questioned why Jackie was willing to spend so much on one bracelet when she already had so many on her hand.

Not wanting her decision to buy the bracelet questioned, Jackie quickly responded that she was buying it because she likes to collect such items.

Naana changed her tune and started singing praises to Jackie after the actress made her understand the reasons for her purchase.

Jackie Appiah's fans react

After the video emerged, many Ghanaians who seem to admire the actress reacted. Some sounded surprised, with many others praising her.

Lyd’s brushes and more said:

"And yet she is humble and decent."

amamawusi said:

"What most of us of don’t know is it can be sold again and she will get the money back."

Whitt’s -06 said

"1.2 something billion old ghana currency. Diamond Appiah n co left the chat."

Jackie Appiah hosts celebrity friends in mansion

Meanwhile, Jackie recently hosted some of her celebrity friends in her plush mansion.

She had Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD, as well as Mawuli Gavor, Juliet Ibrahim, and Efya, among others over to have fun.

How Jackie Appiah partied with her celebrity friends in her home made many people admire them.

Source: YEN.com.gh