Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has been a day-one supporter of Level Up star, Bryann, and he continues to show him love outside the BBNaija house

The flamboyant big boy recently shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he took the reality star shopping at a high-end fashion store

Fans and supporters were spotted in the comment section appreciating Chiefpriest for looking out for their favourite

Flamboyant big boy, Cubana Chiefpriest, continues to show love and support for former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Bryann, weeks after the end of the show.

Just recently, Chiefpriest got to spend time with the Level-Up housemate and he took him shopping at a high-end luxury fashion shop.

Cubana Chiefpriest takes Bryann shopping. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

“Took My Baby Bro @bryannonly On Some Luxury Shopping @oxfordstreetluxury1 His Time Has Come, Anticipate, Am So Excited For Him. From Now Onwards Everything He Does Must Be Lifestyle,” the socialite wrote on Instagram.

In a video shared, Bryann was seen posing with about six different carrier bags that had items he picked from the store in them.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

laqueen0241 said:

"I love this boy…. So smart and intelligent."

maryjane_c_chukwu said:

"Thank you sir for taking care of our super star."

its_lizayo said:

"Thank you for spoiling our Big baby Brii."

blessingchiwetalu said:

"Who will take care of me like cubana is doing to our bryann."

justicekobo said:

"You have been good to youth seen I have been following you ❤️❤️blessed ."

paullucas479 said:

"Chop life bro na ur time ezemuo no forget us o anything at all make we use for dinner this night ."

Source: Legit.ng