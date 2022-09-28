Famous hip-pop star, Lil Wayne, is ready to part ways with his magnificent Miami Beach mansion

The American celebrity has listed the Miami property for sale and is asking for $29.5 million (N12.7b) for the home

The property boasts seven bedrooms, a movie theatre, wine cellar, elevator and other impressive ultramodern features

Lil Wayne is selling his vast Miami Beach property for $29.5 million (N12.7b) after buying it for $17 million (N7.4b) in 2018, which is around 75% more than he bought it for. The mansion has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. In addition, the gorgeous estate has a movie theatre, wine cellar, elevator, and an outdoor terrace encircled by garden walls.

Lil Wayne. Photo credit: liltunechi

Source: Instagram

The residence was constructed in 2017 by Laurent Harrari, a developer of premium homes. The 10,632-square-foot house has 110 feet of water frontage, a pool, and a cabana and is situated on a half-acre land.

Lil Wayne's Miami Beach mansion hits the market. Photo credit: hiphopdx.com

Source: UGC

Famous listing agent Cyril Matz is in charge of the property sale; he informed the Wall Street Journal that the neighbouring home sold for $16.5 million in January. Lil Wayne's decision to sell the house at this time is unknown.

In 2017, Lil Wayne sold his house adjacent to La Gorce Island for $10 million (N4.3b), nearly $1.7 million less than his acquisition cost. The building had a shark lagoon and a skate park on the roof.

Lil Wayne celebrates 40th birthday

Rapper Lil Wayne recently turned 40. The US music star celebrated his birthday at a packed venue. He enjoyed a performance from R&B legend, Keith Sweat.

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Keith Sweat is belting out his classing Don't Stop Your Love while Tunechi gets down on the dance floor.

The video was shared by Keith Sweat on his official Instagram account before it made its way to Twitter.

Lil Wayne's fans took to the comment section to wish their GOAT a happy birthday. Some were surprised that Lil Wayne is only 40 because he has been in the hip-hop industry for a long time.

