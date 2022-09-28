Legendary US rapper Lil Wayne celebrated his 40th birthday with a performance from R&B legend Keith Sweat at a packed venue

In the trending clip, Lil Wayne was on the dance floor going crazy while Keith Sweat sang his classic tune titled Don't Stop Your Love

The rapper's fans took to social media to with Tunechi a happy 40th birthday while others were surprised he's only 40 years of age

Lil Wayne turned 40 a few days ago. The US rapper celebrated his birthday at a packed venue. He enjoyed a performance from R&B legend, Keith Sweat.

Lil Wayne celebrated his 40th birthday with a performance from Keith Sweat. Image: @liltunechi, @keithsweat

Source: UGC

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Keith Sweat is belting out his classing Don't Stop Your Love while Tunechi gets down on the dance floor.

The video was shared by Keith Sweat on his official Instagram account before it made its way to Twitter. A tweep @dailyloudclips captioned the clip:

"Lil Wayne celebrates his 40th birthday with a performance from Keith Sweat."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lil Wayne's fans took to the comment section to wish their GOAT a happy birthday. Some were surprised that Lil Wayne is only 40 because he has been in the hip-hop industry for a long time.

@NeoBrianTweets wrote:

"Aye man let my GOAT be happy for once."

@JustElwyn said:

"When you're Gangsta But Still Love RnB."

@DebbieRook2 commented:

"Happy birthday."

@MainersPainLove asked:

"He’s only 40? He’s been in the game for so long I thought he had to at least be pushing 50, lol."

@VinobabyfaceBCE said:

"Happy BDay to the GOAT."

@EusebiusKakuru wrote:

"Congratulations Tunechi in ya' 40th years, it's true young forever.. it's boy Ramu from Namibia.. I can't wait to see new album still."

@mrjacksonbiz added:

"Y’all gotta excuse us 80s babies, we grew up loving R&B and hip-hop. I would be just as hype over Silk or Mint Condition those brothers used to be sangin sangin."

Drake shows off new hairdo

In other international news, Legit.ng reported that Drake trended after showing off his new hairstyle. The Canadian-born rapper took to social media to flex his long black and silky hair.

The God's Plan hitmaker took to his Instagram stories recently and shared a snap of himself rocking his new hair do. Some social media users expressed that he looks more like his father as he grows older.

The rapper's father is singer Dennis Graham. A social media user took a screenshot of Drake's original post and re-shared it on Twitter. Many young women agreed that the hairstyle suits their favourite artist.

Source: Briefly.co.za