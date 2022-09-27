Kelly Khumalo has dumped her best friend Wanda Baloyi after they had a heated argument while on vacation in the Vaal

In the latest episode of Life With Kelly, the singer accused Wanda of being selfish after she complained that Kelly was too "drunk" and did not give her attention

The Empini hitmaker even told her mother that she doesn't want the clothes she left at Wanda's place, adding that Wanda can even burn them if she likes

Kelly Khumalo has apparently dumped her bestie, Wanda Baloyi. The singer revealed that she's done with Wanda after their heated argument during a vacay in the Vaal.

Kelly Khumalo shared that she doesn't want to see Wanda Baloyi again. Image: @wandabaloyi, @kellykhumaloza

Source: UGC

In the latest episode of Life With Kelly, Kelly told her friend where to get off after she accused her of being absent and "drunk". ZAlebs reports that Wanda Baloyi wanted them to catch up, but Kelly did not pay attention to her.

In the episode, Wanda was about to go to Mozambique hence she wanted to open up to her friend before leaving but the Empini singer was also going through a lot at the time.

After their argument, Kelly Khumalo shared that she's "very mad" and doesn't want to see Wanda anytime soon. She alleged that Wanda wanted to embarrass her.

"She's selfish, and centered."

Kelly added that she doesn't even want the clothes that she left at Wanda's crib.

"I don't want them she can burn them," she told her mother.

Source: Briefly.co.za