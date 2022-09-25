“Naso Small Doctor Start” Hilarious Video of Portable Jumping Into Mammoth Crowd During Show Sparks Reactions
- A video of controversial singer, Portable displaying high level of fans' love has emerged on social media, and Nigerians can't stop talking about it
- In the video, Portable moved freely amid a mammoth crowd who embraced him as they enjoyed his music
- He returned to the stage without unscattered and delivered even more funny and energetic moves to entertain the crowd
- Nigerians have shared mixed reactions to the video as they talked about the singer's high level of energy
Popular Nigerian singer, Portable got people talking on social media when he shared a video from his recent performance on Instagram.
In the video, Portable was seen moving freely among the crowd cheering him and surrounding him in the fun moment.
It was a big struggle for him, but he managed to escape and return to the stage only to deliver more energy and debuted his weird dancing moves of displaying eccentrically on the floor.
The Zazoo crooner's energy became a topic of discussion from members of the online community as they compared him to other similar artists.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Portable's video
Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Potable's performance, where he moved freely among the crowd.
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:
Mystiriousboi:
"Na so small doctor start. No worry you go soon calm down."
Ophicialjosh:
"E normal wella. He has the energy and that's wassup. The young man is super talented."
Slimlaylow:
"The reason he deserved that award truly … it’s called the streethop category… na Portable gan gan be street … not some Goya Mentor or something.
Why e dey pain you? Psquare's Peter slams people criticising him for randomly kissing fans during performances
Dngraphicss:
"Them don thief baba aluminum chain for that crowd. He came back on stage without his aluminum."
Internationaldjzangar:
"Make we no lie … Be like you big pass the other guy wey Dey fight you."
Portable goes gaga, bouncers struggle to calm him
In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of controversial singer Portable Zazu sparked reactions on social media as he went gaga at a show.
The video showed the moment some bouncers held onto him as he displayed some strange character on stage.
Many netizens have since taken to social media to react to the video, with some speculating the use of substances was the reason behind the singer’s action.
