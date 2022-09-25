A video of controversial singer, Portable displaying high level of fans' love has emerged on social media, and Nigerians can't stop talking about it

In the video, Portable moved freely amid a mammoth crowd who embraced him as they enjoyed his music

He returned to the stage without unscattered and delivered even more funny and energetic moves to entertain the crowd

Nigerians have shared mixed reactions to the video as they talked about the singer's high level of energy

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable got people talking on social media when he shared a video from his recent performance on Instagram.

In the video, Portable was seen moving freely among the crowd cheering him and surrounding him in the fun moment.

Portable joins crowd during performance. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

It was a big struggle for him, but he managed to escape and return to the stage only to deliver more energy and debuted his weird dancing moves of displaying eccentrically on the floor.

The Zazoo crooner's energy became a topic of discussion from members of the online community as they compared him to other similar artists.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Potable's performance, where he moved freely among the crowd.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Mystiriousboi:

"Na so small doctor start. No worry you go soon calm down."

Ophicialjosh:

"E normal wella. He has the energy and that's wassup. The young man is super talented."

Slimlaylow:

"The reason he deserved that award truly … it’s called the streethop category… na Portable gan gan be street … not some Goya Mentor or something.

Dngraphicss:

"Them don thief baba aluminum chain for that crowd. He came back on stage without his aluminum."

Internationaldjzangar:

"Make we no lie … Be like you big pass the other guy wey Dey fight you."

