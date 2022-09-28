Nigerian female singer, Simi,got her fans gushing over her singing talents as she shared a feel-good video of herself online

In the video, Simi was seen with another lady vibing to her new unreleased song it sounded so nice

She asked her followers whether she should release the song and she got a chorus answer with many suggesting she has also jumped on the amapiano sound

Singer, Simi got internet buzzing when she shared a beautiful dance video of herself and one other lady who vibed with her.

In the video, Simi previews one of her unreleased song titled Ko Ma Ga and noted that she recorded it just two days ago.

Simi shares video to preview new song. Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The singer who held a cup of wine as she vibed in a nice blue jumpsuit asked her followers whether she should drop the song and most of them urged her to release it as soon as possible.

She captioned the video as:

"Wrote this song 2 days ago, and I'm obsessed. Make I drop am? #KoMaGa."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Simi's video

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Simi's video to drop lovely comments, most of them urged her to drop the song as they admitted that it sounded like another amapiano tune.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Efezino_:

"I ready any day. Now I can add dancer to my Cv. Jam."

Teenns_arena:

"No clout chasing, no ghost writer, pure talent."

Foloflowpr:

"AmapianoThis would be better Cos some people wan burst our ear."

Tinyblizofficial:

"Okay now South Africa will lose Amapiano to Nigerians."

Dg01335:

"Naija artists always facing side if they rubbish Amapiano they go look for another sound to jump on."

Golden_beamer123:

"Asake don give dem how to use amapiano."

Antaiking:

"Amapiano don see something for una hand."

