It's been one year since the mother of popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, Mrs Gloria Sunday, passed on, and it still fresh in her memory

The movie star shared a beautiful photo of her now deceased mum and made a strong promise to her in heaven

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of her post to wish Mrs Gloria eternal rest and comfort the actress

It feels like yesterday but it's being one year since Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, lost her mother, Mrs Gloria Sunday, and she is remembering her in her grave.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a fresh-looking photo of her mother and dropped a powerful tribute in her memory.

Nkechi Blessing mourns mum. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

She also gave her late mum a strong promise that reads:

"Exactly one year today I promise never to give up mummy…..Till we meet to part no more."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians commiserate with Nkechi Blessing

Social media users, including celebrity colleagues of Nkechi Blessing, have trooped to the comments section of her post to drop comforting messages for her deceased mum.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Moyolawalofficial:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

Nora_okeke:

"Keep being strong dear thinking abt lost loved ones hurts a lot."

Quintessentials21:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace. You will excel and always make her proud. Blessed NBS."

Dcfather01:

"Prayers Go Up , Blessings Come Down Keep Resting In Peace Mama."

Fabriccentralng:

"Rest on ma, NBS you got your confident and cheerful trait from your mom."

Babalolabello:

"Nothing is harder than seeing your loved mother disappear in front of ur eyes

May Almighty Allah S.A.W make her ending very easy and grant her Aljanatul friduas...Rest on Ma'am."

Source: Legit.ng