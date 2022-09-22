Halima Abubakar is not letting anyone who has wronged her go scot free as she has taken to social media to drag them

The actress, on her Instagram story channel, called out her colleague Uche Nancy for refusing to pay up her N250k debt with interest

Abubakar also exposed the terrible way Uche treats those who work for her as a Nollywood filmmaker

Controversial Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has once again got people talking on social media over the way she has chosen to drag different people.

On her Instagram story channel, the movie star shared a receipt of Uche's signature under a statement confirming she borrowed N250k from her and would pay back with interest.

Nigerians react as Halima Abubakar calls out Uche Nancy Photo credit: @uchenancy/@halimaabubakar

Source: Instagram

According to Halima, the filmmaker had dared her to call her out online, and she went on to reveal Uche's terrible work ethics and the way she uses people like slaves with peanut pay.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the call-out

talktoshe_ng:

"You made your friend write this? You were never friends. Hope you’ve gotten your money now you’ve called her out? Just asking ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

_deagram:

"Try as much as possible to return people’s money with the same energy and smile you borrowed it with."

strongndbeautiful_:

"How many people Halima wan fight, try to dey make peace with all men my sister, but collect your money, wakeup."

prinagold:

"I really hope Halima is ok.... Anyone close to her should please check on her."

realujunwamandy_:

"But why is this lady halima fighting everyone lately? Smh ‍♂️"

obiajumike:

"Which date has no year? Loan without duration? No defined interest? Mtchew."

theo_bre1:

"Halima don vex. Hope someone checks up on her though… she is beginning to sound like Britney Spears. Move on with ur life and be healthy. You have learnt from ur mistakes."

