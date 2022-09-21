Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha sparked hilarious reactions online after she shared an adorable video of her boys trying to recite Psalm 23

The cute little boys gave it a try to recite the bible verse, but both came up short, with one dropping a funny line

Chioma was left in shock at the hilarious way the boys recited the bible verse and couldn't help but burst into laughter

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha can't help but laugh hard in a recent clip she shared on her page of her two little boys and how they recited the prevalent bible verse Psalm 23.

The movie star could be heard in the video posted online asking the little boys to recite a bible verse which they did try to do but ended up repeating their version and not the real thing.

Chioma Akpotha shares a hilarious video of her little boys trying to recite Psalm 23. Photo credit:@chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

Chioma captioned her post narrating how the boys had come to her saying they could recite a new verse that they had just learnt, but what followed was a rib-cracking display.

"My little boys came to me to recite what they had learnt in our place of prayer, and I decided to document it. The full video is rib cracking."

Watch the hilarious video below:

See some of the funny reactions the post stirred online:

@dorisariole:

" Antieeee why naaaa. He can’t run biko."

@irenejob:

"Lol it’s the condition of the economy Makes you want to run."

@chikaelworld:

"All na the same " I shall not want", "I for no run."

@mikaylarssmallchopsbackup:

"The lord is my shepherd I for done japa "

@symplyseun_:

"Omo! You for run oh."

@jobemmanuel49:

"Run go where young man."

@grace.ikani:

"Why are you guys laughing at them? When you were their age could you speak to an audience of 2 people? Clap for them jooo. Their version is even more authentic than David's. They surely will not run."

Source: Legit.ng