50 Cent has taken to social media to show love to Eminem after he graced the cover of XXL's 25th anniversary issue

The rappers both shot to fame after working with world-renowned hip-hop producer Dr Dre and ruled the charts in the early 2000s

Hip-hop heads took to the In Da Club hitmaker's comment section to applaud the superstars for constantly serving the hip-hop community friendship goals

50 Cent took to his timeline to show love to Eminem. The In Da Club hitmaker shared that Slim Shady is his favourite white boy.

50 Cent showed some brotherly love to Eminem. Image: @50cent, @eminem

Source: UGC

Taking to Twitter, 50 Cent shared a snap of Eminem gracing the cover of XXL magazine's 25th anniversary issue. The rapper, who is also a TV producer, captioned his post:

"This is my favourite white boy, I swear to God I love him to death @Eminem."

50 Cent and Eminem were both the biggest hip-hop stars in the 2000s. They both blew up after working with world-renowned hip-hop producer, Dr Dre. Social media users took to 50 Cent's comment section to share their thoughts on Em and 50's brotherly love.

@EQMusicOfficial said:

"You are a better lyricist than Eminem in my opinion."

@DIVERSELMP commented:

"Tell him to respond back to The Game, he responds and disses everyone who can’t respond back. But when it’s a valid MC, he’s ghost."

@EmeLatina said:

"Your bond and friendship is reciprocated by Em. You guys should perform together again, I’m just saying & bring that awesome energy on stage."

@ShugKapone wrote:

"Dre got em both at a cheap price. Both are rare gems. Amazing when you can pay 50 cents for a bag of eminems. AND THAT'S AFTERMATH PRICING."

@KkMichi21 added:

"I always admire the respect that you guys have for each other, even Eminem always speaks highly of you."

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, deliver unforgettable Super Bowl performance

The much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show finally came and as expected, it left the rest of the world feeling nostalgic.

The star-studded lineup featured hip hop legends such as Snoop Dogg and his mentor Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and the unannounced performance by the one and only 50 Cent.

The show which took place at the SoFi Stadium in California's Inglewood also saw some celebrities such as Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Ellen DeGeneres in the audience. The live audience and those at home were treated to a lineup of oldie but goodie jams.

Source: Briefly.co.za