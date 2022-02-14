Hip Hop heavyweights Eminem Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Mary J. Blige and surprise guest 50 Cent delivered a memorable super bowl halftime performance over the weekend

This year's Super Bowl performance is the third one in a row to be produced by rapper Jay-Z's company Roc Nation

The performance left peeps taking to social media to express how the show left them feeling nostalgic as they reminisced about the good old days

The much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show finally came and as expected, it left Mzansi and the rest of the world feeling nostalgic. The star-studded lineup featured hip hop legends such as Snoop Dogg and his mentor Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and the unannounced performance by the one and only 50 Cent.

Hip hop legends Dr. Dre, Eminem and 50 Cent headlined the Super Bowl performance. Image: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News and Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

The show which took place at the SoFi Stadium in California's Inglewood also saw some celebrities such as Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Ellen DeGeneres in the audience. The live audience and those at home were treated to a lineup of oldie but goodie jams.

Billboard reports that Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the epic showdown by performing The Next Episode. Up next, the pair delivered a rendition of Tupac's California Love.

50 Cent took the viewers back to 2003 when he performed his club banger In Da Club. He was followed by Mary J. Blige who did not disappoint with her two classics Family Affair and No More Drama.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

At just 34-years-old, rapper Kendrick Lamar was the youngest performer in the show, but he did not disappoint. According to The New York Times, the 2018 Pulitzer Prize recipient performed his 2012 track M.A.A.D. City and his 2015 song Alright with a troupe of carefully choreographed dancers.

Eminem performed Lose Yourself alongside the incredibly talented Anderson. Paak on the drums. Dr. Dre took to the stage again to perform Still D.R.E together with Snoop Dogg and the rest of the stars joined them as they closed down their epic performance.

The mind-blowing performance quickly transported peeps back to the early 2000s as they took to social media to reminisce about the olden days. Many social media users agreed that this year's Super Bowl performance was one of the best.

@RepMaxineWaters commented:

"The halftime production of the #Superbowl was off the scale! The OG rappers reminded us all of the art and style of Hip Hop that can never be forgotten."

@Col_leenz wrote:

"This crew woke up and choose destruction. Thank you for giving us the greatest #SuperBowl halftime performance of all time. GREATNESS!"

@DarrenMHaynes said:

"Bruh! If someone told me back in the day, they would be crip walking during a Super Bowl halftime show, I would say they were crazy! Man, this show felt good! #SuperBowl."

@ladygaga also said:

"That was a bomb of radical love thank you #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!"

Chris Brown, Gabrielle Union, other international stars spotted at Wizkid's London show

Still on epic performances, Legit.ng reported back in 2021 that Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, received scores of accolades from his fans and supporters following the massive success of his Made in Lagos (MIL) concert in London.

The singer who was scheduled to perform at the O2 Arena on three different days kicked off the show on Sunday, November 28 2021.

Just like previous shows from his MIL tour, the singer had loads of exciting surprises for those who took out time to watch him thrill and entertain them in his elements.

The Ojuelegba crooner gave energetic performances of some classics and also got the audience going wild with excitement as he performed tracks off the MIL album.

Interestingly, some international superstars who have fallen in love with Wizkid’s craft over the years also showed up at his show. These included actress Gabrielle Union, singers Chris Brown and Skepta and Ella Mai.

Source: Legit.ng