Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham’s step daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi, has finally clocked 18

The actress took to social media to celebrate her husband’s daughter to the joy of her many fans

Toyin Abraham and her husband shared a series of stunning photos of the celebrant and accompanied them with sweet words

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham’s step daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi, has clocked the milestone age of 18 to the joy of fans.

Taking to social media, the movie star and her husband posted a series of photos of the birthday girl.

Temitope, who turned 18 on September 18, was shown great love by her stepmother and her father on social media.

Toyin Abraham celebrates stepdaughter as she clocks 18. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Toyin accompanied Temitope’s photos on her page with sweet words in her caption. She showered her stepdaughter with praises.

One of her captions read:

“Happy birthday to my wonderful,adorable,sweetest,calmest daughter temitope mi @temitopeajeyemi Love you so much my daughter ❤️❤️❤️”

The celebrant’s father, Kolawole Ajeyemi, was not left out as he penned down a lenghty note for his child on her 18th birthday.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday to you my darling daughter, @temitopeajeyemi eighteen (18) looking so good on you, i really thank God for how far you have come and how well u have been, am so happy to have you as part of me, and am so sure you are ready for adulthood discipline from me, and please don’t make been an adult lead u astray from home trainings, wishing u good life in all ramifications and also in good health and wealth enjoy your day daddy loves you so much.”

Fans join Toyin Abraham to celebrate stepdaughter’s 18th birthday

Afunmisexysteal:

“Temitope love ❣️❣️ more years keep growing in knowledge wisdom and Understanding IJN.”

Georgegbemisola8:

“Many more years to celebrate in greatness ijn”

Abeniabdulwahab:

“Happy birthday to your princess many happy returns ”

Usilikingsley:

“Toyin you a good woman ,god bless your mama i love u ,happy birthday darling.”

Nice one.

