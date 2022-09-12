Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has penned down a heartwarming message for her younger sister Samera Buari after she tied the knot on August 20, 2022, in a private wedding

In the letter, she wrote about how much she loved Samera and also wrote about how her husband Seloame Baëta should treat her

Nadia Buari's words to her younger sister have touched many hearts on social media, with many wishing Samera well on her forever journey with Seloame

Nadia Buari's younger sister, Sidiku Buari Samera, tied the knot in a private wedding on August 20, 2022, in Ada, Ghana. To celebrate her younger sister's union to Seloame Baëta, Nadia Buari dropped a touching letter.

Nadia Buari and her sisters and mother. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Posting beautiful photos from the wedding, which featured Nadia's two sisters and their lovely mother, the Ghanaian actress penned down some emotional words.

In the caption, Nadia highlighted the fact that she knew Samera's wedding day was definitely going to come. However, she never thought that special day would come this fast.

A part of the letter was also directed to Samera's husband, Seloame Baëta. Nadia wrote,

"I expect that Sel never stops treating you like the wonderful woman you are. He should never stop trying to be a better version of himself for you and that he still takes you out for dates and never stops trying to win you over. I hope he pushes you to grow and be the best woman you can be and I hope he reminds you to take deep breaths and simply enjoy the moments you have together," a part of her letter read.

Nadia ended her letter by saying,

I love u both so much. Here’s to the rest of your forever. Love, NSB.

Samera Buari, upon seeing the post, used her officially verified Instagram handle, samera_buari, to acknowledge the touching post. She commented saying,

I love youuuuuuuu

Samera, having been extremely moved by her elder sister's words, commented again under the post, saying,

Awwww sisterrrrrrrrrr!!!! I’m gonna cryyyy

Nadia Buari's letter to Samera Buari touches many netizens

zynnellzuh:

She’s the sweetest! Darling Sam ❤️

mofeduncan:

Best thing I’ve read in years @iamnadiabuari ! Congrats @samera_buari

ewurama_2710:

Wooow, powerful Voice of a #soulsister , congratulations

iam.aniesha:

This is the most beautiful thing I've ever read. Your sister is beyond blessed to have you as her sister. God bless you all❤️❤️

iamkhadijatukorley:

this is emotional ❤️

myladydelia:

So beautifully written Nadia ❤️

_nadia_buari_nsb:

This is so emotional.... Full of love and sincere heartfelt❤️

miz_spegels:

Awwwwwwww so touching ❤️❤️❤️

iamkhadijatukorley:

The Buari Ladies I know❤️Bless ur union Sam

akosua_gela:

I pray someone pours out his or her heart like this on my special day so beautiful

Source: YEN.com.gh