Nollywood actor Kalu Ikeagwu recently talked about the Nigerian youth and the need for their voices to be heard while noting that the current prevalent political movement of the youths is a war to rescue their future.

The movie star said this during a quick chat with Legit. ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa. He noted that the Nigerian youth have been voiceless over the years and don't really get acknowledged.

Nollywood actor Kalu Ikeagwu speaks about Nigerian youths and the widespread of the Obidient movement. Photo credit: @kaluikeagwu/@peterobigregory

And this is why he supports the current youth-driven political movement. Kalu believes that the Nigerian youths now have the strength and numbers to make a difference.

He said:

"In this country, the youth don't really have a voice, they're not really acknowledged. It doesn't matter if I support the current youth political movement or not. However, what is currently happening in the country is that the youths have looked at their situation, considered their future and what it holds for them, and decided who is ready and willing to listen to them and lead them to a greater future."

The Nigerian youths are making their voices heard with the Obidient political movement, says Kalu Ikeagwu

Ikeagwu also spoke about the Obidient movement and why it is hugely popular amongst young Nigerians, he said:

"The reason why the movement is popular is because we the youth believe we've seen someone who will take us to where we want to go. Someone that will empower us, someone that would give us a voice."

He also pointed out that, beyond the Obidient campaign for 2023, the youth are now saying we have a voice, we've the strength, and we're going to put it to use.

