A lady on Twitter has shared her chat with trending music star Asake as she refused to give him her number when she had the chance to

The lady expressed regret as she wished she had given it to him even if she was not interested in having a relationship with him as she believed they would still have been friends

Her chat has since gone viral on social media, with many fans and followers of the talented singer sharing the reactions

Opportunity they say, comes once, and it appears a lady on Twitter seems to have lost one that could have shot her to fame.

This comes as she took to her Twitter handle to share a chat between her and popular YBNL music star Asake.

Lady shares chat with Asake. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

In the chat, the singer requested the lady’s number but she refused, saying she only took interest in his song.

Following Asake’s rise to fame, the lady has taken to social media to express her regret as she believed they would still have been friends if she had given him her number.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing the chat, she wrote:

"Shebi I for don give am my number, we would have still been friends even if I was not interested."

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below

slashazhandle:

"Babanla Gone too soon ."

mimz_realtyltd:

"Lmao na so life be ."

coziarinze:

"Dem never see me coming ."

yo_tohbie:

"She nor hold am tight now him don hot."

onyinyeeeee:

"Padi mi hustle lo."

big_lily_offixial:

"Is the alright dear fr me no stress."

standxl:

"atleast you for get chance add Asake number to ur CV."

joanodenu:

"Now dem don terminate you."

holla_____holla247:

"Omo if person no get money for this life ehn make I just keep shut."

elabel___.___:

" coulda, woulda, shouldas all come later."

Fans compare Asake to Naira Marley

Nigerian trending singer Ololade Mi Asake is signed to Olamide’s YBNL label trended on social media over his recently released album.

However, some netizens who have listened to his new project claimed his song is monotonous, and he could soon phase out like Naira Marley, who was the reigning artist, in 2019.

Fans of the YBNL artist took sides with him, saying he has greater influence than Naira Marley.

Source: Legit.ng