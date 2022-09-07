Budding Nigerian female rapper Candy Bleakz is excited about her latest acquisition, and she is flaunting it on social media

The Tikuku crooner shared videos of the moment she received the brand new Mercedes Benz ride she had just bought and was proud of herself

Bleakz declared the new ride is the best thing that happened to her, and fans have joined her in the celebration

Popular female rapper Candy Bleakz is the latest Nigerian celebrity to join the Benz gang and she is proud of her big win.

Candy Bleakz shared a video on Instagram to announce that she is a new Mercedes Benz owner and expressed that the new addition is the best thing to ever happen to her.

Candy Bleakz acquires new Benz ride Credit: @iamcandybleakz

Source: Instagram

She hopped into the red Benz ride to show off the interior and referred to it as her baby.

According to her:

"I'm running ma (ha lavish) I don’t know what to say than to say you the best thing have encountered this way alongside #tikuku and my label Benzo gang!"

Check out her post below:

Nigerians congratulate Candy Bleakz

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Candy Bleakz's post to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Twinobo_:

"Wow congratulations cheee, this is big, welcome to the Benz gang."

Frankieseeka:

"Congrats my person at least person wey go pick me up don dey."

Tincingbakauto:

"Make sure I no see you with leg for addo market again oo."

Milezk9:

"Where una they see this money collect? Congratulations mama"

Oma_zaroff:

"Congratulations to her.Tikuku was a hit actually."

Candy Bleakz reveals Wizkid gifted her N20 million to shoot music video

In other news about Candy Bleakz, Legit.ng previously reported that the rapper got people talking when she shared a video to give a shoutout to Wizkid.

In the video, Candy Bleakz revealed that the Made in Lagos crooner gifted her N20 million to shoot a video for her hit single Tikuku remix.

She noted that Wizkid's grace got to her and urged her followers to join her in thanking the music superstar.

