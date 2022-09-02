An overzealous stunner took to social media to share her snazzy new Fiat 500 that she bought with guidance from her mom

The car is a hot hatchback with a beautiful interior that even comes with an in-built satellite navigation system

Mzansi peeps showered the babe with praise on her new whip, with many individuals writing heartfelt messages

An overjoyed stunner took to the socials to show off her new Fiat 500, which Mzansi peeps absolutely adored.

An overzealous stunner went online to show off her snazzy Fiat 500, which South Africans loved. Images: nomzamo_chabalala/ Instagram

Source: UGC

She is grateful to God

nomzamo_chabalala shared her joyful accomplishment with folks on Instagram, and many complimented the car.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt message saying:

"Forever grateful to God big shoutout to my mom for guiding me when buying my first car "

A beautiful car

The lovely caption is accompanied by a video of her jumping around celebrating the car, and within a few other pictures, you can see the luxurious beige interior of the Fiat 500.

The car has glossy accents that complement the leather finish, and to top it all off, the car has a built-in satellite navigation system. Netizens celebrated along with the stunner and praised her for the sporty hot hatchback.

See the comments below:

doppelgangerlelo.x__ said:

"I’m sooooo here for this!! So proud of you, my love!! Congratulations and well deserved. Excuse me while I go set up the itinerary for our next road trip! "

modi.rwadi_ mentioned:

"Oh my word, congratulations babyyyy. I definitely love this for you!"

emilyyunzhao commented:

"Riding in your Fiat? I really love to see it"

ntokozo.khumalo_ shared:

"You held it down for the team "

diinah_mutheiwana posted:

"Love this for you, Congratulatiions."

eyo.boogy said:

"Ooou she’s soo gorgeous congrats mama."

off_icially_mahlangu_vee mentioned:

"Yohhh the crazy is interior."

tsholomo_ commented:

"Beautiful whip. Congratulations Nomzamo. "

