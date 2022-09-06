Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in Manchester on Monday night in their first UK visit since the Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex gave a moving charity speech at Bridgewater Hall at the One Young World summit

She started telling the audience how pleased she was to be back in the UK, before reminiscing about her first One Young World summit in 2014

Meghan Markle made her first public speech in Britain since ditching her royal status and jetting to the Hollywood Hills over two years ago.

Meghan Markle delivered the keynote speech in Manchester. While (r) is Markle and Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex delivered the keynote address on Monday, September 5, at the One Young World summit, an annual event for young activists “to come together to confront the biggest challenges facing humanity.”

According to New York Post, hubby Prince Harry watched on as Markle spoke about gender equality at the event’s opening ceremony.

She touched on her self-doubt as “the girl from Suits” while attending the same summit in 2014, two years before tabloids exploded with tales of her and Harry’s dating life.

Markle had a starring role in seven seasons of the American legal drama “Suits” from 2011 to 2018.

“I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table. I was so overwhelmed by this experience, I think I even saved my little paper place-marker with my name on it.

Just proof, proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was, I wasn’t sure that I belonged,” she said.

Markle and Harry traveled to the event from London by train.

Meghan's animated series cancelled

In a separate story published on Legit.ng streaming service provider Netflix had cancelled Duchess of Sussex's animated series, Pearl.

The children's show project by Archewell Productions was in the development stage before it was dropped.

Netflix was in the planning stages for more productions from the royal couple Harry and Meghan, which included the documentary series Heart of Invictus.

Daily Mail disclosed that Netflix had in September 2020 signed an over N62b) deal with Harry and Meghan for the production.

The multi-million deal was for the provision of exclusive content to the streaming service's 190 million subscribers worldwide.

