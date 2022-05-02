Subscription-based streaming service Netflix cancelled Meghan Markle's animated series, Pearl

The children's show project by Archewell Productions was in the development stage before it was dropped

Netflix was in the planning stages for more productions from the royal couple Harry and Meghan, that included documentary series Heart of Invictus

Netflix has cancelled Meghan Markle's animated series, Pearl, after the subscription-based streaming service provider experienced a drop in subscribers.

The show family-oriented series centring on a 12-year-old girl who gets inspired by achieving and influential women throughout history.

Meghan Markle's planned animated series Pearl has been cancelled by Netflix as the subscription streaming service faces a dip in subscribers. Photo: BackGrid.

During its preemptive introduction to the world, Meghan said:

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Two more animated series dropped

Meghan's Pearl was not the only casualty of cancellation as two other kids' animated series Boons and Curses and Dino Daycare from Ada Twist faced the drop.

It is not all rosy for the streaming company as according to Deadline, Netflix has been telling producers to take some development projects elsewhere as high content spending is being reevaluated.

Daily Mail disclosed that Netflix had in September 2020 signed a $150 (over N62b) = deal with Harry and Meghan for the production.

The multi-million deal was for the provision of exclusive content to the streaming service's 190 million subscribers worldwide.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's deal is closely similar to one by the former US president Barrack Obama and his family.

