Usher Raymond and Alicia Keys marked the 18th anniversary of their timeless classic My Boo with a sweet video

The hit song, which was released in 2004, has been tagged as one of the best R&B songs in history

Usher recently dueted the Superwoman singer's video while he was live in concert

Can you believe that it has been 18 years since the release of Alicia Keys and Usher Raymond's hit song My Boo? The stars have been celebrating their banger's anniversary with fans.

Usher Raymond and Alicia Keys recently marked the 18th anniversary of their song 'My Boo'. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Alicia Keys took to her Instagram page and posted a short clip asking her millions of fans to duet the song. The 41-year-old played the song on her MPC and sang only her parts while asking peeps to sing Usher's parts.

Usher also marked their song's major milestone by dueting Alicia Keys' video during his concert. The star posted the video on his Twitter page. Fans shared that they still vibe to the timeless classic almost two decades later.

@queenbee251987 said:

"I'm jealous we didn't get this at our show on Wednesday but you still cut up.. I'm going to come and see the show a second time."

@IgboRoyaltea added:

"Over 100k of the total views of this song on YouTube came from me. I was obsessed with this song!"

@CoreyEmanuel wrote:

"unforgettable night and experience ✨"

Alicia Keys also marked one of her greatest songs, Girl On Fire's 10th anniversary, with a sweet video alongside her husband, Swizz Beatz. She also gave a shout-out to everyone who worked on the song, including Nicki Minaj. She wrote:

"Some songs just become MONSTERS!! I love this song so much cause it reminds all of us of who we ARE!! This is OUR song!!! Big love to @nickiminaj @jeffbhasker @salaamremi @anntasticlv, my love @therealswizzz."

