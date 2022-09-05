Wizkid’s baby mama and manager Jada Pollock has shared a lovely picture of their son Zion dressed up in uniform as he starts school

Gushing about her son on social media, Jada said she was emotional and cried as she watched him leave for school

The picture has left many of Jada and Wizkid’s fans and followers talking as some said he was looking fresh

Popular talent manager and Wizkid’s baby mama Jada Pollock is currently making headlines over a lovely picture of her son Zion, which she shared via her social media time.

The picture showed Zion dressed in school uniform as his mother revealed he started school today, September 5.

Jada, in a post, revealed she was emotional and cried as she watched him leave for school.

Sharing a picture of Zion via her Twitter page, Jada wrote:

“Today was emotional! Watching my baby leave to start reception. I cried.”

It appears Zion, who is known to always hang out with Wizkid on some of his trips, may finally be taking a break as he focuses on school.

Fans gush as Zion begins school

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sirwilliam001:

"Take him to music school."

fredistick:

"Take him to a football academy, let him become a footballer."

hgmula:

"Zion dor go school ."

raphealdofin:

"Mr. Zion Balogun: Drip on drip ."

gentry7:

"Even inside Uniform, this boy is on Drip."

themark247:

"This boy is f handsome, see those eyes I don't know whether he got it from his mama or papa but it's beautiful."

goodandbad:

"Why they no start am school for ojuelegba here, Nobi there him papa start him own ."

Jada P shares beautiful pics to confirm she is expecting 2nd child with Wizkid

Wizkid is about to become a father again after one of his baby mamas and manager, Jada Pollock, announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Jada shared the good news with her numerous followers on Instagram and expressed how excited she is about the new baby she expects with the singer.

She shared photos of her heavy baby bump and talked about the next chapter of her life and the prospect of having two beautiful children.

