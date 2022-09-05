South African rapper AKA bagged a whopping N650,000 after betting on Manchester United to beat Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday evening

The rapper, who bet a whopping N238,350, took to his timeline to show off the winning Betway ticket after Man United won the match 3-1

Supa Mega's followers took to his comment section to congratulate him while others asked their fave to share his tickets before matches start so they can also win big

AKA is a proud Manchester United fan and he's putting his money where his mouth is. The star bagged over N650,000 after betting a whopping N238,350 on Man United to beat Arsenal in the Premier League

AKA won a whopping R26k after betting on Manchester United. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: UGC

The rapper has been showing massive support to his favourite team since Benni McCarthy and Erik ten Hag took over the coaching job at the struggling side. He has been betting on the Red Devils since the new season started and he's milking it.

Taking to Twitter, Supa Mega showed off his winning Betway ticket. AKA, who has a tattoo of Man U's logo, bragged:

"THEY DIDN'T BELIEVE IN US … BUT ERIK TEN HAAAAG DID!!!!

The Fela In Versace hitmaker's team won the match 3-1. Tweeps took to Mega's comment section to congratulate him while others asked him to share his betting codes next time United plays.

@wise30152072 commented:

"I’m happy you won but not happy Man Utd won."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"My Goat This is no longer about having fun now its about putting bread on the table... we see you."

@_Hybreed_ said:

"You're milking Betway!"

@CertifiedGyver commented:

"Betway really changing your life, you never made this much on a song since 2018."

@Abigale0123 wrote:

"You must share codes next time please."

@Real_Precious_M added:

"Tjo wena Kiernan mos wena, you are on a winning streak."

