Popular British rapper and Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, recently entertained some questions from online fans

A curious fan asked the music star if she goes to church and she noted that she used to but later stopped

According to Stefflon, she stopped going to church because the pastors started wearing better wristwatches than her

Popular British rapper, and Nigerian star Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, has caused a buzz on social media after sharing her thoughts on going to church.

The music star recently gave fans an audience on social media and entertained their many questions.

One of the fans asked the rapper if she goes to church and her response became a trending topic.

Rapper Stefflon Don explains why she stopped going to church. Photos: @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

According to Stefflon, she used to go to church but she stopped going after the gathering became all about money.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Not stopping there, she added that she also stopped going when the pastors started wearing better wristwatches than her.

She tweeted:

“I used to, but now it's all about money and the pastors wear better watches than me.”

See their exchange below:

Internet users react to Stefflon Don’s reason for no longer going to church

The British rapper’s funny reason for abandoning going to church raised a series of mixed reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

Kinghashthattag:

“Steff did not lie..... .”

Oba_823:

“There’s money in church business .”

Lamiloly:

“So you want to be the only one wearing a good watch?”

Naomikamara92:

“Lol...u no dey go church to serve pastor or pay tithe to pastor..if ur mind no carry to drop offering na u nd God kon know why u no go orphanage give or beggers cause it is in giving dat we receive.”

Broda_henry:

“So pastor no deserve better living? He suppose dey beg you to survive, right?”

Judithuchir9:

“She’s obviously saying the truth, you can be in your house and pray more lord will still answer your prayers.”

Donwilly01_:

“Go the church wey your WATCH cost past the pastor own na ...CAC no dey London????”

Chu6x:

“Everybody with em own…… me I stopped cos pastor children they school for abroad meanwhile his members can’t even afford the Pastor’s school.”

thetaylorsfashion:

“When you are really ready, just remember the church doors are always open on Sundays...”

Interesting.

Odogwu for a reason - Old video trends of Burna Boy's impressive freestyle before fame

Top Nigerian musician Burna Boy’s talent recently became the topic of discussion on social media after an old video of him went viral.

In the old clip that made the rounds, the Grammy award-winning artiste was seen doing a musical freestyle.

A much younger Burna dropped bars on a tune that was playing in the background, and his flow appeared to impress the onlookers.

Source: Legit.ng