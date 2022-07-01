Popular celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega recently made Davido's lawyer Bobo Ajudua a very happy man by gifting him expensive footwear

In a post sighted online Davido and his crew members visited the pastor and Bobo ended up getting a Virgil Abloh sneakers which he proudly flaunted on Instagram

Pastor Adegboyega's gift has sparked different reactions on social media with a lot of people questioning his source of income

Davido's lawyer Bobo Ajudua has added a very expensive shoe to his collection courtesy of celebrity pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

A video sighted online showed the moment Davido arrived at the pastor's home and they held each other in a friendly embrace.

Davido's lawyer receives N10m sneakers as gift from Pastor Tobi

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Bobo was seen in the living room unboxing the white designer sneakers while the rest of the 30BG crew gushed over the Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton kicks.

Davido was also sighted with a huge smile on his face as Bobo hugged Adegboyega in appreciation.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the expensive gift

dorcas_the_greatest:

"1pair of shoe for 10M God abeg ooo"

tiahair_care:

"Person wear Toyota Highlander for leg.. ok sha."

atoke_signaturess:

"Is this not the same pastor Uk government seized his properties?"

osahonplux:

"The rich keep enriching the rich from the money they stole from the poor."

lorde_sharonce:

"10m for leg??"

leeeymarrh:

"What exactly is this man doing for a living I want to know pls .. it can’t be pastor job alone oo."

_kolawole_:

"This is why I don't give offering."

pimples_world:

"Church offerings and tithes to the gutters!"

Davido’s lawyer and little son ‘chilling’ at a club

Davido's lawyer Bobo Ajudua stirred reactions online with his unconventional style of parenting which was recorded on video.

The celebrity attorney was supposedly at a club and his little boy tagged along, but the shocking part of the video was that Bobo was comfortable enough to smoke in front of his son.

Another shocking part of the video was that the pipe which was used to deliver the smoke to Bobo's mouth was held by his little son.

