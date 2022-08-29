Famous internet sensation, Hajia Bintu, has gotten the internet talking after a video from her trip to Nigeria surfaced online

The hourglass-figured stunning lady was spotted throwing money on some exotic dancers inside a club in Lagos, Nigeria

With the current economic crisis, the video has stirred up diverse reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian socialite and TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, has been spotted spraying some naira on exotic dancers in Nigeria.

Hajia Bintu. Photo Source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

The internet sensation visited Nigeria to join Don Jazzy as a guest on his monthly radio series on Apple Music 1 called Don Jazzy Radio. She was there together with the owner of @schardotvv Nana_mitch @nanaamitch, as well as Ghanaian influencer @khukie_.

They were on the radio show to speak about content creation and to teach the Mavin Records CEO some tips and tricks about being an influencer and content creator.

However, one video from their trip has since gone viral; Hajia Bintu spraying an exotic dancer with loads of naira notes.

The lady was dressed in a netty onesie outfit as she danced with Hajia Bintu. Hajia Bintu, on the other hand, wore a long sleeves crop top with two strings that could be tied at the mid-section between the cleavage.

Many netizens react to the video

ameyaw112:

Oh okay

_habibi_101:

She shouldn't come and run mad on us oo

whats_up_gh:

All that money is just 100gh .. Naira got no value oo

ashaimanonlinetv:

You will come back and meet Nana Addo' Economy.. Ayekoo

e.ntamoty:

Eeeei boie

devino_2000:

She'll later come and tell the youth to work hard.

iamsojishawama:

As she don enter Naija forget this girl is a goner I trust my country they already finish her she go get the money but goner

akua_kabs:

Eeeiii hhhmmm lemme keep quiet eerh

leponky:

Nigeria - Home of entertainment. ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh