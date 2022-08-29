Ghanaian Star Hajia Bintu Throws Money In A Club On Dancers, Video Stirs Massive Reactions on Social Media
- Famous internet sensation, Hajia Bintu, has gotten the internet talking after a video from her trip to Nigeria surfaced online
- The hourglass-figured stunning lady was spotted throwing money on some exotic dancers inside a club in Lagos, Nigeria
- With the current economic crisis, the video has stirred up diverse reactions from Ghanaians on social media
Popular Ghanaian socialite and TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, has been spotted spraying some naira on exotic dancers in Nigeria.
The internet sensation visited Nigeria to join Don Jazzy as a guest on his monthly radio series on Apple Music 1 called Don Jazzy Radio. She was there together with the owner of @schardotvv Nana_mitch @nanaamitch, as well as Ghanaian influencer @khukie_.
They were on the radio show to speak about content creation and to teach the Mavin Records CEO some tips and tricks about being an influencer and content creator.
"U wan burst my bubble because of small change?" Mide Martins 'slams' hubby as he plasters money on her chest
However, one video from their trip has since gone viral; Hajia Bintu spraying an exotic dancer with loads of naira notes.
The lady was dressed in a netty onesie outfit as she danced with Hajia Bintu. Hajia Bintu, on the other hand, wore a long sleeves crop top with two strings that could be tied at the mid-section between the cleavage.
Many netizens react to the video
ameyaw112:
Oh okay
_habibi_101:
She shouldn't come and run mad on us oo
whats_up_gh:
All that money is just 100gh .. Naira got no value oo
ashaimanonlinetv:
You will come back and meet Nana Addo' Economy.. Ayekoo
e.ntamoty:
Eeeei boie
devino_2000:
She'll later come and tell the youth to work hard.
iamsojishawama:
As she don enter Naija forget this girl is a goner I trust my country they already finish her she go get the money but goner
akua_kabs:
Eeeiii hhhmmm lemme keep quiet eerh
leponky:
Nigeria - Home of entertainment. ❤️
Source: YEN.com.gh