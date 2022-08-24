Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s 45th birthday has remained a buzzworthy event on social media over how it is being celebrated

Just recently, the movie star’s sister posted a video of the celebrant being surrounded by family and friends during a praise and worship session

Akindele was seen at the front of the decorated hall as a minister led the praises while they all danced

Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele’s 45th birthday has continued to be celebrated with pomp and fanfare, to the joy of fans.

The movie star, who clocked the new age on August 24, 2022, had a praise and worship session organised to mark the event.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Akindele’s lookalike sister, NeeCee, posted a video from the praise and worship.

Funke Akindele's family and friends gather for praise and worship on her 45th birthday. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @neeceebosslady

The actress was seen standing in front of a decorated venue and was surrounded by friends and family as a minister led the praises.

The celebrant, as well as the guests present, danced hard to the song of praises to God. See the video below:

Internet users react to Funke Akindele’s praise and worship session for birthday

Read some of their comments below:

Funke Akindele channels inner Michael Jackson with impressive dance video on 45th birthday

Funke Akindele, clocked 45 on August 24, and she made sure to treat her fans to a nice display of her talent.

Taking to her official social media page, the movie star posted a video of her showing off her impressive dance moves.

In the clip, the mother of two collaborated with a content creator, @Iamitom, as they both transitioned into wearing different outfits while displaying their lovely and energetic choreographed steps.

