Nick Cannon left fans surprised after taking to Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, to announce that he is expecting his 10th child with Brittany

The comedian revealed the news with a video of a maternity photoshoot with Brittany

The news comes as the father-of-eight is currently awaiting the birth of his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa due in October

US TV host and comedian Nick Cannon is expecting yet another child.

Nick Cannon expecting 10th child with Brittany Bell Photo: Nick Cannon.

Source: UGC

Nick Cannon expecting baby number 10

The entertainer surprised fans as he announced that he is expecting his 10th child with model Brittany Bell.

Going on his Instagram, Cannon shared a short clip of Bell exposing her full baby bump at Cannon’s knees while they smile and laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his caption he wrote:

"Time Stopped and This Happened…"

The father-of-eight is currently awaiting the birth of his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa, due in October, and after his other baby mama, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to the pair's first child together just last month.

According to Daily Mail, the baby's due date is unknown, though Brittany looked to be in the third trimester in the video.

Nick also added the hashtags '#Sunshine' and '#SonRISE' to his caption, as he seemed to convey the couple is expecting a boy.

Brittany is already a mother to two of Cannon's kids, daughter Powerful, one, and son Golden, five, who also appeared in the video.

Nick Cannon was considering vasectomy

The announcement of yet another baby comes after Nick Cannon opened up in May about plans to have a vasectomy.

Since having twins with Mariah Carey in 2011, he’s fathered eight more children with five different women.

Cannon revealed that he is thinking of getting a vasectomy.

This is what he told E! News:

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children I currently have.”

The musician added that he finds a sense of purpose in his children.

“I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose.”

Source: TUKO.co.ke