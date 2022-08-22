Birthdays are special days and Afia Schwar made sure her twin sons' birthday on Sunday was memorable

In one of the many videos she shared to tell the world how she marked the day for the 21-year-old boys, she can be seen spraying $100 bills on them

The doting mum capped the celebrations by posting an emotional message of appreciation to the boys

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has marked her twin sons' birthday on Sunday in a grand style as she is captured spraying dollars on them.

The twins of the comedienne, James Ian and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, turned 21 years today, Sunday, August 21, 2022, and Afia Schwar can't keep calm.

She has posted a series of videos on Instagram to celebrate the special day.

Afia Schwar gave each of his sons $1,000 in $100 bills during a boat ride on the Volta Lake. Source: Instagram/@queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: UGC

In one of the videos, the controversial lady is seen doling out dollars to the boys in a boat on the Volta Lake.

As Afia Schwar sprays each of the boys with $1,000 dollars, they sit calmly enjoying the boat ride on the iconic lake.

She posted these touching words to celebrate James and John:

"Dear Sons Thank you for making me the happiest woman alive....Thank you so much for 21 years of No drama.. Thank you for doing this thing called LIFE with me, Thank you for your unconditional ❤️ Thank you Happy blessed birthday My Prophets".

Source: YEN.com.gh