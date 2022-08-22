Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, is in high spirits over her 45th birthday that is just a few days away

Taking to social media, the mother of two posted a video of herself dancing and giving thanks to God while counting down to her big day

The video impressed a number of fans as congratulatory messages started to pour in for the actress online

Much loved Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, will clock 45 in a few days and she took to social media to share the good news.

On her official Instagram page, the top movie star and politician posted a video of herself in very high spirits as she danced and thanked God.

The mother of two was seen looking vibrant as she flaunted her impressive dance moves and showed appreciation to her Lord for how far she had come.

Funke Akindele counts down to 45th birthday. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

According to her, another chapter is about to begin and she has a grateful heart. In her caption she wrote:

“I will be 45 years old in few days!! #gratefulheart #thankyoulord #anothernewchapterbegins”

Fans and celebrities congratulate Funke Akindele ahead of 45th birthday

Not long after the video was posted online, a number of well wishers trooped to Funke Akindele’s comment section to celebrate her. Read some of their comments below:

Folagade_banks:

“Omo olojo ibi in few days! Happy birthday in advance ❤️❤️”

Adedamee:

“Sweet 45”

Djdimplenipple:

“Happy birthday in advance Aunty Funke ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Nigerianlazychef:

“Happy birthday @funkejenifaakindele God bless you Abundantly ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Biolabayo1:

“Happy birthday in advance sis”

Wumitoriola:

“Happy birthday in advance ma”

Mo_bimpe:

“Happy birthday in advance mama .”

Richietorilala:

“ so young n beautiful. In addy I love you.”

_Timisecky_:

“All I see is the deputy governor of Lagos state ❤️❤️ There’s nothing God cannot do.”

Funke Akindele officially accepts to be PDP Jandor’s deputy, suspends acting for politics

Legit. ng recalls reporting that after weeks of speculations, Funke Akindele finally confirmed the news that she was running for the deputy governor's office in Lagos.

According to reports, Funke and some other candidates were considered for the post by PDP's Lagos governorship candidate, Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

In the video on her page, Funke appreciated the privileged to serve humanity, something she has been doing in her capacity through her foundation.

