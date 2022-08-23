Nigerian singer Tekno seems to have changed his relationship status as he hinted at being single again

Tekno, who has a child with fellow singer Lola Rae, said being single is so much fun

The singer's statement has, however, sparked reactions from many of his fans and followers, especially ladies who asked him about his relationship with Lola

Popular Nigerian singer Tekno Miles is making headlines after he took to social media to hint at his relationship status.

Tekno, who already has a child with fellow singer Lola Rae in what looks like a statement written out of excitement, stated that being single is fun.

Tekno says bein single is fun. Credit: @alhajitekno

Source: Instagram

He wrote via his official Twitter handle:

"Been single is fun."

See the tweet below:

Fans react as Tekno hints at relationship status

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Twitter users below:

cipsonnaji:

"You lie cause you got girls at yo beck and call, you just use one situationship/Manipulationship or the other to hold body for the mean time."

udhomadouglass:

"Yeah but most times you'd really need someone to say "Baby, Im here for you" and also someone that'd make you feel butterflies and on top of the World. Omo... We singles dey try, forget! "

alissonshacole:

"To be single is not just fun, It Is peace of mind and i can't trade it for any other thing. Na who wan grow white hair before old age dey enter relationship."

Juniyrn:

"Lola Rae don leave u?"

pabloohoggs:

"How do you cope when you're horny."

starboyoff:

"Peace of mind, No stress, No worries, Free to hang around with cool and lovely friends, So much happiness especially when you have money.."

