Mavin boss Don Jazzy has shared his opinion about the various ships emerging in the Big Brother Naija Level Up house

There have been many cases of both relationships and situation-ship in the BBNaija house, as we have seen girls flirting with more than one guy in the same house

Don, in his reaction to this, said flirting or vibing with two or more people at the same time is an everyday thing and is not limited to the BBNaija house

There have been several cases of situation-ships and relationships in the Big Brother Naija Level Up house, which has got many viewers talking.

We have had cases of one female housemate flirting and vibing with two or more male housemates simultaneously in the same house.

Don Jazzy shared his opinion on BBNaija Level Up ships. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Also, there have been cases of one lady moving from one guy to the other in the same house, and all these cases involve housemates like Groovy, Phyna, Allysyn and others.

Reacting to these cases of situation-ships, Don Jazzy took to his Twitter page to share his opinion, saying that cases like that are not limited to the Big Brother Naija house and that it happens every day outside the house too.

He wrote:

“All these everybody toasting everybody, flirting with everybody vibing with 2 or 3 people at the same time happens every day, but we just don’t live in the same house with cameras watching every move.”

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy's tweet

Many of his followers agreed with his view on the matter. While some said what he said was true, some also hailed him for stating the fact, and others who had opposing views said doing that on live television was the issue.

Check out some of their reactions gathered by Legit.ng below:

Pipiofthearts:

"Being in d same house and doing it IS THE PROBLEM! Why rally around many people in d same house?"

Duchessbidex:

"Speak for yourself and your artistes. it doesn't happen everyday or everywhere."

Chigal_o:

"Exactly with cameras watching every move.. that's very wrong for a grown up to do. Uncle camera full everywhere respect yasef and yah parents."

Clintrillion:

"I dey laugh you. You wan drag all of us join abi???"

