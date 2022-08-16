Veteran Nollywood actres, Hilda Dokubo is the latest Nigerian celebrity to react to the reports by Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)

The committee reported that termites eat up documents of a whopping amount of 17.128 billion naira

The actress wondered who is related to the man whose image was used as the brand ambassador of the story and questioned corrupt activities under the current administration

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) surprised many citizens when it alleged that an evidence document containing a whopping amount of N17.128 billion naira have been damaged by termites

Reacting to the hilarious report, actress Hilda Dokubo questioned the man whose image is being used to sell the termite story.

Hilda Dokubo reacts to termites' involvement in N17.128 scandal. Credit: @hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

She wondered who his relatives are and criticized the high rate of corruption in the present administration.

According to her:

"Please, whose father, brother, husband, friend, neighbour or boss is this person whose face is used as brand ambassador for this kind of gist?

Hilda also criticized the level of corruption in the present administration and how many animals have been involved in it.

"Only in this administration we have animals, insects, rodents (monkey snakes, rats) participating actively in the disappearance of funds...Ok o we are waiting for the birds."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Hilda Dokubo's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Hilda Dokubo's post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ihuoma.orji.14:

"This govt amaze me daily mama honestly God will deliver us all Amen."

Ovadoseyeh:

"Nigeria, where animals enjoy govt money than the citizens."

Tonia.com_:

"No wonder one of our brothers called them Zoo! But some of us didn't pay attention to him! Just imagine news."

Rooneydab:

"Shame dey even catch me for these people."

Ndubuezevirginia:

"Aunty animal's are fully represented in this administration even cow the most privileged."

