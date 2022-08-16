Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna is the latest Nigerian celebrity to react to the reports by Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)

The committee reported that termites eat up documents of a whopping amount of 17.128 billion naira

The good-looking actor noted that he doesn't mind becoming a termite, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) surprised many citizens when it alleged that an evidence document containing a whopping amount of N17.128 billion naira have been damaged by termites

Ace actor, IK Ognonna, is the latest celebrity to react to the report, and he sounded stunned by it.

IK Ogbonna reacts to NSITF's report of termites. Credit: @ikogbonna

The actor took to his Instagram page to wonder how termites could eat such important documents and offered to ditch his fine boy looks to become a termite.

According to him:

"Our termites are doing well abeg how can I turn into termite.. e get why."

Check out his reaction below:

Nigerians react to IK Ogbonna's post

Social media users across the country have shared mixed opinion about IK Ogbonna's reaction to NSITF report.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Realujunwamandy_:

"Omo! E reach to ask o! these people think say we no get sense."

Prankhottie:

"This government no sabi lie na wetin dey pain me."

Nolimitraheem24:

"If this country better make I bend. Everyday I regret coming from here."

Dee_oboh:

"Everything is cruise but in a sane country , this isn’t funny one bit."

Oma.signature:

"I don’t know if this people think, before they come up with this, which one is termites finish this huge amount of money."

Source: Legit.ng