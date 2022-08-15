A young Nigerian lady, Maduako Chisom Faustina, has caught the attention of netizens after her video surfaced online

Some internet users were quick to submit that the pretty lady shares a strong resemblance with Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington

While the majority mentioned Adesua, there were others who noted that she also looks like Bukky Wright and Carolyna Danjuma

Celebrity lookalikes pop up from time to time and a lady currently has Nigerians in the online community spellbound.

The young lady identified as Maduako Chisom Faustina was spotted going about her business in a dance video and many were quick to mention that she looks like a popular figure.

Young lady who resembles Nollywood actresses sparks reactions. Photo: @adesuaetomi/@bukkywright/@berby_picxy/@carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

According to Netizens, Faustina shares a strong resemblance with top Nollywood movie star, Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

Interestingly, while the majority mentioned Adesua’s name, there were others who noted that the lady equally shares resemblances with veteran actress Bukky Wright and Carolyna Danjuma.

Check out photos and videos of Faustina below:

Read what social media users are saying below:

unique_mena said:

"Adesuwa Etomi banky wellington ."

alice_elechi said:

"Adesua Etomi and a touch of bobrisky."

thi_cknana said:

"@adesuaetomi come carry ur twinny ."

maiy_krystal said:

"She look like a combination of adesua and bimbo to me."

eazyfrosh20 said:

"She ressemble a young @bukkywright a living legend."

jstmeimportant said:

"Caroline danjuma."

sandela740 said:

"Sure am not the only one who rushed in the comment section because Idk who she looks like."

Adesua and hubby Banky W make grand entrance at Mercy Chinwo's wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and her husband Banky W were among close friends who showed up for Mercy Chinwo’s traditional wedding.

The husband and wife joined the groomsmen and bridesmaids to make a grand entrance at the venue of the ceremony.

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the adorable celebrity couple with some congratulating the newlyweds.

One Ig user who reacted to the couple's video wrote:

"She's so happy❤️. Dance it sisturrrrrMay God bless and protect their union from any evil eyes In Jesus name!"

