Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy shared a post on social media to brag about the artistes signed to his label

The veteran music producer noted that all the stars signed to his platform have been booked and busy ahead of time

Don Jazzy thanked God for making it happen, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the post about Mavin artistes

As a record label, when all your artists are doing well, you tend to brag, be proud, and let the world know about your new amazing heights.

Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy, took to his verified Twitter page to brag about the likes of Rema, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Johnny Drille and others.

Don Jazzy gushes over Mavin artistes. Credit: @donjazzy

He noted that all of them are booked and busy ahead of different shows.

Don Jazzy thanked God for the big achievement as he bragged about his brand.

According to him:

"All my artists are booked and busy. Baba GOD you do all o. #Mavin."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Don Jazzy's post about his Mavin Records artistes.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

RhandyCole2:

"Na God dey run am no be man...."

VincenzoQ_:

"God bless you for all u do sir.. You always bring light in darkness of people's lives.. You will never be in darkness sir."

AdeOye909:

"Why won't they be booked? Baba you na man you be oo. You have watered the ground it's a must you will step on wet ground. We love you boss."

Younglyon_entertainment_oficial:

"More grace sir,u truly understand that it is not by power,nor by might but by the Grace of God.MAY GODS GRACE NEVER DEPART FROM AND UR ARTISTS IN JESUS NAME."

Don Jazzy goes down memory lane with video of hits, artistes from 2012

Popular producer and owner of Mavin record label Don Jazzy took to social media to send an appreciation to al his fans within and outside Nigeria.

This came as Mavin record, which is one of the leading music labels in the country clocked 10 years.

To commeorate he celebration, Don Jazzy shared a video that showed the changes and music stars who were once signed to the label as well as the current ones,.

