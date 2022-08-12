Nigerian travel influencer, Jessica Ufuoma, got her followers talking when she visited the ancestral home of music star Rihanna in Barbados

The superstar singer rose from a very small bungalow home in the city before eventually owing the entire street and getting it named after her

She advised everyone visiting Barbados to stop by and see Rihanna's hood, Nigerians have reacted to the video she shared

A young Nigerian lady who is a travel influencer has made a trip to Barbados to give a short documentary about music superstar Rihanna's upbringing,

The lady visited a bungalow-style home that is located on Rihanna's drive in Barbados, a street where she grew up and was named after her in 2017.

Nigerian influencer visits Rihanna's home in Barbados. Credit: @theufuoma @badgirlriri.

The street was formerly called Westbury New Road, the people living on the streets were said to still have fond memories of Rihanna riding her bicycle while growing up.

The singer has moved from that tiny home to owning a mighty mansion on the street a move that served as inspiration for many locals in the city.

Jessica advised anyone visiting Barbados to stop by and see the Rihanna tiny home because the locals there still sing her praises and share more insight about the area.

Nigerians react to Jessica's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Jessica's post about Rihanna's home in Barbados.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments.

Beautifulhomeofpiety:

"Reminds me of my childhood home in the beautiful island of St. Kitts."

Pjsaidlifestyle:

"I will surely visit, it sure is inspiring."

Explorewithkevs:

“Rihanna drive definitely saving this. Thanks for sharing ❤️ Did you get to see her mansion?"

Desireuba:

"I love how people’s lives can change. The trajectory of life can be unpredictable and beautiful to watch. This is one example of that, and I love to see it."

Rihanna honoured as National Hero of Barbados

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barbadian musician Rihanna bagged major recognition as a National Hero of her home country, Barbados.

Prime Minister, Mia Mottley bestowed the special honour on the singer in a ceremony attended by many.

The recognition made the much-loved singer the second woman to bag the title in the country's history.

