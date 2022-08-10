Ghanaian ctress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has converted from being a Christian to become a Muslim

Akuapem Poloo announced her conversion by sharing photos of herself in the midst of some Islamic leaders

Her decision to convert has excited many Muslim folks who have massively welcomed her to their religion

Ghanaian actress and Instagram influencer Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Alade Brown, has converted to Islam.

Poloo who has been known to be a Christian since she came into the limelight a few years ago announced her conversion on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

In a post on her Instagram page, the mother of one shared some photos from what looks like a ceremony to confirm her conversion.

Akuapem Poloo has converted to Islam Photo source: @akuapem_poloo

The photos, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, shows Poloo dressed in a full gown with headgear like a Muslim lady. She stoop in the midst of some elderly Muslim women who were all dressed in long gowns with hijabs covering their heads.

Full of smiles, Poloo held the Islamic water carrier which is popularly known in the local parlance as 'buta' in her right hand. Facing the women were some who were speaking to them.

Sharing the photos, Poloo indicated that she has become a full Muslim now while expressing gratitude to some leaders

"Alhamdulillah full Muslim now thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Cheif Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this ."

Akuapem Poloo gets support from Muslims

After announcing her new faith, Akuapem Poloo has gained a lot of support from her online followers. Many of the people who happen to be Muslims have given her a warm welcome.

Veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare (kalsoume) praised God:

"Alhamdulillah ❤️."

osmanstarsking082 said:

"May Allah blessed you in ur New religion ❤️ welcome to Islam ."

wakil4926 said:

"Big Grace to you and may Allah bless you ❤️."

big__abass said:

"Masha Allah, incoming Hajia ❤️."

