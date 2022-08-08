Akua Adepa, a daughter to popular blogger and vlogger, ZionFelix, has been given a heartwarming promise

Her father, one week to her birthday, told the young girl that she will have everything he himself never had

The post has been received with a lot of praise on social media as fans of the blogger were happy to hear the update

Nana Yaw Felix Adomako Mensah, a famous Ghanaian blogger better known as ZionFelix has made a heartwarming promise to his daughter.

In a rather emotional post on his Instagram handle, ZionFelix who also shared a photo of himself hugging his little daughter, revealed that the girl will celebrate her birthday exactly in a week's time.

The girl named Akua Adepa, popularly known as Pax Pam on Instagram with almost 30,000 followers at the time of this publication, was told by her dad that she will have a million things he himself never had growing up.

Photo of ZionFelix and his daughter Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom

Source: UGC

In his own words, ZionFelix indicated:

My star girl @pax_pam will be a year old a week today. The whole world will hear of us..I’ve always said that “my kids will enjoy times million of the things I never had when growing up” In advance to little sister Akua. Daddy will forever love you.

How fans of ZionFelix reacted to the post

Below were some rather captivating thoughts in the comment section of the post gathered by Legit.ng.

lawrencia_d indicated:

Awwww that’s so sweet of you Ghana Davido

akosua_rhoda mentioned:

Zion please is this one Mina's baby or the other one....am just asking ooo

stefnie____ stated:

Wow! Same date with my baby boy Happy 1st birthday to both cuties

