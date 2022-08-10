Nollywood actors and Nigerian entertainers generally are now more involved and concerned about the political situation in the country

The latest of them to comment on the political situation of the country is popular actor and movie producer Frederick Leonard

The actor showed great concern about the students who were on strike and asked if they would be bold enough not to still vote for the current political party in the elections

Nigerian actor Frederick Nnaemeka Leonard has put a question through to the students currently on strike as regards the next presidential election in the country.

The actor took to his verified Instagram page to ask if the Nigerian students who are currently at home because of the strike action by their lecturers would be able to summon that boldness not to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming election.

Actor Frederick Leonard on ASUU strike and Nigerian students. Credit: @freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

The 46-year-old actor also asked if they would forget how the government neglected them and still vote for the same party in the next election.

He also asked if they would allow themselves to be bought by this same government who deliberately created a hunger in the land.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

"I'm Just Asking Respectfully.. Or will They Forget? Will They Be Brainwashed? Will they be bought because of the hunger deliberately created in the land? Or will they be brave enough to try something new and different, for a new and different result. I'm just asking."

Check out his post below:

Nigerian students, others reply Fred Leonard

However, some of the students on strike replied to him in his Instagram post's comment session as they vowed to be bold. Some other Nigerians who also commented on his post said many Nigerians weren't ready.

Check some of these comments below:

Okechukwuoku:

"Excellent question."

Aku__do:

"Even if say evil spirit hold me, I no go try am"

Treuyai:

"Some people are just born to suffer .so won’t be surprise to see them and their parent vote for the satanicc apc and the PDP."

Debbybenards:

"This is exactly 6 months, and we're still on strike... No Reasonable Nigerian student will do that, I guess"

Omah.precious:

"I was almost going into depression thinking that by now I should be holding my certificate and now this.no no no....never again..my younger ones will not suffer this."

Reactions as Fredrick Leonard demands punishment for refusal to use body spray

Nollywood actor Fredrick Leonard has sparked mixed reactions on social media after he called for punishment for anyone that refuses to use body sprays.

The actor said people, especially those whose job requires them to always move about, should use body sprays.

Some Nigerians, while reacting to the post, said the actor must have been suffocated by a foul smell to be pushing for the punishment.

Source: Legit.ng