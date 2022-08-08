For some fans of Bnxn, formerly known as Buju, getting used to the new name could be challenging

The singer has, however, given his reasons for changing the name Buju to the new Bnxn as he also claimed his fans recognize his sound whenever they hear it

To him, safety comes first, which is why he decided to change his name and use his surname as his artiste name to avoid losing his works to copyright

Nigerian afro-fusion artist Daniel Benson, Bnxn, formerly known as Buju, has come out to clear the air concerning the controversies that followed his name change.

The singer, via several tweets on his verified Twitter page, explained why he decided that changing his name was a better option for him.

Singer Bnxn (Buju) talks about his name change. CREDIT: @bujutourears

Source: Instagram

According to the Feeling-crooner, his former name Buju means Beauty Underneath Just Understood, and he only decided to use his surname Benson as his stage name to avoid future loss of his works to copyright.

He also added that he couldn't blame whether his fans call him Buju or Bnxn, as he owns both names.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote: "I only decided to use my surname Benson as my artiste name to avoid losing all my work to copyrights or whatsoever. Safety first but that's still me and I can't blame anyone for still calling me Buju. I own it."

Bnxn (Buju) also said:

"When you're listening to a song and go "oh that Buju" it's cause you know my sound. It's my Sound. That's what every artist tries to find, their sound."

Check out his tweets below:

Here is another tweet by the singer below:

It’s no longer Buju: Singer announces change of name with lovely freestyle video

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported when Popular Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, better known as Buju officially announced that he had changed his stage name.

The music star made the announcement with a freestyle video that gave reasons for the unexpected name change.

Buju urged his fans to now call him BNXN and Nigerians reacted differently to the video he shared online.

Source: Legit.ng