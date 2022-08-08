Linda Osei, a Ghanaian TikToker with more than 4 million likes has been overjoyed lately

The son of the Ghanaian lady who lives as a single mother with her son in the UK has made history

The young boy became the first ever Black person to become an award-winner in his school

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Linda Osei, has gotten many of her Ghanaian followers in a celebratory mood after sharing an exciting piece of news she got.

The woman who lives in the United Kingdom with her son as a single mother revealed that the young boy has just made history as the first Black boy to win an award in his school.

According to the woman who cannot read or write, she got a letter about the boy's achievement but could not make sense out of it until she got to the school.

Photos of Linda Osei and her son in UK Photo credit: @kofios

"I just to the school and everyone was telling me congratulations. I was wondering what it was all about only to later find out that the award my child was receiving is a historic one," she said in a video on her Instagram handle.

The proud Ghanaian woman also indicated that single mothers should be inspired by the feat of her son to never give up no matter what they are going through with their kids.

"I am so happy and proud of my son. I have gone through a lot of stress but as a single mother, what I will advise you is, always keep your face happy in front of your children. Don't let your stresses affect them too. We thank God for this achievement," she further added.

Watch a video of Linda and her son celebrating below

