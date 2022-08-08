Nigerian music star Mayorkun was the headliner of a concert in Accra, Ghana and pictures from the event showed fans well received him

The singer also revealed he crashed a wedding in Accra after he headlined the concert, stating that everything occurred within 24 hours

Fans and followers of the Nigerian singer have since taken to his social media page to react as many hailed his ability

Nigerian music star Mayorkun recently showed how hard he could go, especially when it comes to music.

The singer, who was in Accra, Ghana, over the weekend, took to his social media timeline to recount his experience in the West African country.

Mayorkun shares pictures from his performance in Ghana. Credit: Mayorkun

Source: Instagram

Mayorkun disclosed how he headlined a concert and went on to crash a wedding within 24 hours in Accra.

The pictures from the concert showed a massive turnout from fans of the singer in Accra. A look at the pictures from the wedding showed Mayorkun hugging the groom as every other person look on surprised.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing pictures from the two events, Mayorkun wrote:

“24 hours in Accra! Headlined a concert & crashed a wedding just cos I can.. .”

See the post below:

Fans hail Mayorkun

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

skyla.flick:

"Gorgeous❤️Love it."

mrmuazuii:

"Nobody get time for competition ❤️❤️."

hotleg_s:

"Nobody badder ❤️."

_mayor_da_goat_no_cap_:

"Nobody better pass of lay lay ."

'I lived with Davido for three years": Mayorkun spills

Nigerian singer Mayorkun was a guest on That Grape Juice show and he had a lot to share about his music and those who have inspired him in the entertainment industry.

Fielding a question about the reason for his last album title, Mayorkun explained that he knew he wasn't going to be putting out music for a while and ‘Back in Office’ was just the perfect name when he returned to the scene.

On his close-knit relationship with singer Davido, Mayorkun disclosed that he lived with the 30BG musician for about three years.

He pointed out how he learnt so much from Davido especially as it concerns his journey in the music industry.

Source: Legit.ng